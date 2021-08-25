Dragon Coins (DRG) Price Tops $0.0031

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 25th. One Dragon Coins coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dragon Coins has a total market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $92.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00054531 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00014845 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00053708 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $378.52 or 0.00781734 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.75 or 0.00100673 BTC.

About Dragon Coins

DRG is a coin. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 coins and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 coins. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin . Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragon Coin will act as a friction-less, low-cost & transparent alternative financial mechanism within Casinos, to enhance the age-old gaming industry. With its expertise in blockchain technology, the Dragon’s goal is to reshape the long-standing gaming industry while benefiting those rooted in the industry, as well as all the members of the public who join in the journey to achieve the goals of Dragon Coin. “

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

