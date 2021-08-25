DragonVein (DVC) Trading 27.3% Lower Over Last Week

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. DragonVein has a market cap of $5.65 million and approximately $448,681.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DragonVein has traded 27.3% lower against the dollar. One DragonVein coin can currently be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,913.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $647.03 or 0.01322807 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.40 or 0.00336104 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.66 or 0.00158780 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002874 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000060 BTC.

DragonVein Coin Profile

DVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

