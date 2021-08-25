DubaiCoin Price Tops $1.20 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 25th. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on exchanges. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 1,027.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00049840 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00025935 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00008925 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

