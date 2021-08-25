Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $141.73 Million

Brokerages forecast that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) will report sales of $141.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Duluth’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $139.50 million and the highest is $145.00 million. Duluth posted sales of $137.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Duluth will report full year sales of $703.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $692.40 million to $708.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $754.10 million, with estimates ranging from $753.40 million to $754.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.22. Duluth had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $133.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.87 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other Duluth news, Director Stephen L. Schlecht sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $145,638.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,131,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,205,718.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Duluth by 126.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,359 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Duluth during the second quarter valued at $233,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Duluth by 62.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 31,636 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duluth during the second quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Duluth during the second quarter valued at $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTH stock opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.94. Duluth has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $20.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

