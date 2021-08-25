DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,697 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $20,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 58.5% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% during the second quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 38,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 203,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,773,000 after acquiring an additional 11,429 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 20.5% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

NYSE DD opened at $74.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.49 and a 1 year high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.