Dusk Network (DUSK) Market Cap Hits $58.14 Million

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 25th. One Dusk Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000330 BTC on major exchanges. Dusk Network has a total market capitalization of $58.14 million and approximately $6.25 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dusk Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00054266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014610 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00051912 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $369.15 or 0.00776735 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.05 or 0.00099007 BTC.

Dusk Network Coin Profile

Dusk Network (DUSK) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 370,663,706 coins. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dusk Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dusk Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.