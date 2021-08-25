DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $41.84

Shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €41.84 ($49.22) and last traded at €41.72 ($49.08), with a volume of 43694 shares. The stock had previously closed at €41.70 ($49.06).

Several brokerages have recently commented on DWS. Independent Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €42.90 ($50.47) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €42.55 ($50.06).

Get DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion and a PE ratio of 12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €39.60.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.