DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.450-$3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.60 billion-$16.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.74 billion.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.000-$5.250 EPS.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $36.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.46. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded DXC Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXC Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna upgraded DXC Technology from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DXC Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.08.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,803.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $50,004.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 20,804 shares of company stock valued at $814,217. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

