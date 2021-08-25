DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.000-$5.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.450-$3.650 EPS.

DXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of DXC Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DXC Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DXC Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of DXC Technology from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.08.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $36.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.46. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 2,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.73 per share, with a total value of $100,000.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 9,515 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.86 per share, with a total value of $369,752.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 20,804 shares of company stock valued at $814,217. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.