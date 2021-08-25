DXdao (DXD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $22.39 Million

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. In the last week, DXdao has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. DXdao has a market capitalization of $22.39 million and $372,334.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DXdao coin can currently be bought for $454.01 or 0.00929562 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $197.30 or 0.00403964 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About DXdao

DXdao is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DXdao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DXdao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

