Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 340.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,261 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11,794 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DY. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 247.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DY. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dycom Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $75.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $46.27 and a one year high of $101.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.22.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.96 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

