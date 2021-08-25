Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Given a C$63.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) has been given a C$63.00 price target by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DND. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$50.50 target price on shares of Dye & Durham in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Dye & Durham from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dye & Durham from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$57.90.

Shares of TSE DND traded down C$0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$46.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,863. The company has a market cap of C$3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.02. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$47.03. Dye & Durham has a 52 week low of C$19.42 and a 52 week high of C$53.68.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

