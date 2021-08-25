Dynamic (DYN) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.44 Million

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Dynamic has a market cap of $5.44 million and approximately $87.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dynamic has traded 27.7% higher against the dollar. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000746 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,422.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,122.93 or 0.06585305 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $631.43 or 0.01331498 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.56 or 0.00361759 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.83 or 0.00130372 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.66 or 0.00638226 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.19 or 0.00339903 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006316 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.97 or 0.00322577 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

