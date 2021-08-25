Dynamite (DYNMT) Price Hits $0.51 on Major Exchanges

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. During the last week, Dynamite has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. One Dynamite coin can now be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001055 BTC on major exchanges. Dynamite has a market cap of $200,415.27 and $152,869.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.47 or 0.00396736 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001475 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.95 or 0.00953428 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003702 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 784,367 coins and its circulating supply is 389,604 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

