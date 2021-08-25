Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Insider Justin Burgess Sells 5,768 Shares

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) insider Justin Burgess sold 5,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $86,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,489 shares in the company, valued at $142,335. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:DVAX traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.24. 10,839,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,898,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.36. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $17.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.46 and a beta of 1.22.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 6,339.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter worth $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 76.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1,208.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Dynavax Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

