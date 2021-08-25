e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.650-$0.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $357 million-$364 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $350.59 million.

NYSE:ELF traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,231. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.32 and a beta of 2.06. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $31.29.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $97.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.52 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.11.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 15,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $418,146.30. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $1,869,901.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,149 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 727,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,725 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.40% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $19,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

