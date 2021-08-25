e-Money Price Reaches $0.77 on Major Exchanges (NGM)

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last seven days, e-Money has traded up 31.7% against the U.S. dollar. One e-Money coin can now be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00001566 BTC on popular exchanges. e-Money has a total market capitalization of $15.19 million and $216,509.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00052920 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.87 or 0.00126093 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.08 or 0.00159129 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003535 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,213.12 or 1.00303305 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.59 or 0.01052883 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,228.96 or 0.06581069 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About e-Money

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

Buying and Selling e-Money

