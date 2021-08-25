EarnX (EARNX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $10,930.00

EarnX (CURRENCY:EARNX) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 25th. One EarnX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EarnX has traded down 28.3% against the U.S. dollar. EarnX has a market cap of $2.96 million and approximately $10,930.00 worth of EarnX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00053547 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.78 or 0.00126488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.87 or 0.00155342 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,649.88 or 0.99607135 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $503.05 or 0.01029966 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,157.98 or 0.06465741 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EarnX’s total supply is 7,085,252,206,237 coins. The Reddit community for EarnX is https://reddit.com/r/EarnX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EarnX’s official Twitter account is @earn_finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EarnX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EarnX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EarnX using one of the exchanges listed above.

