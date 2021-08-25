eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Purchased by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,249 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $12,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 488.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 555,793 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $39,076,000 after buying an additional 461,299 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,034 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 5,837 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBAY traded up $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.27. 247,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,325,709. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.36 and a 1 year high of $76.55.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,071,778.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,974.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,538 shares of company stock worth $4,209,160 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.48.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

