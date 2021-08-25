EchoLink (EKO) Market Cap Hits $1.01 Million

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 25th. One EchoLink coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EchoLink has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. EchoLink has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $23,746.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00053927 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00014571 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00052450 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $372.71 or 0.00778674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.68 or 0.00097524 BTC.

About EchoLink

EchoLink is a coin. It was first traded on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling EchoLink

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

