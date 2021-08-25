EchoLink (EKO) Market Capitalization Hits $999,126.24

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 25th. EchoLink has a total market cap of $999,126.24 and approximately $23,980.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EchoLink has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. One EchoLink coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00054553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00014675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00052427 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.92 or 0.00781189 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00100064 BTC.

About EchoLink

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling EchoLink

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

