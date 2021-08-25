Edward K. Zinser Sells 3,188 Shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Stock

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Director Edward K. Zinser sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $161,631.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,118.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

UEIC traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.48. The stock had a trading volume of 47,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,960. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.65. The company has a market capitalization of $667.19 million, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23. Universal Electronics Inc. has a one year low of $35.09 and a one year high of $65.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Universal Electronics by 1,780.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Electronics in the first quarter worth $62,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Electronics in the second quarter worth $66,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Universal Electronics in the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 10.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

UEIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Universal Electronics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Universal Electronics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Universal Electronics in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.75.

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

