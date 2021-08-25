Edward K. Zinser Sells 3,188 Shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Stock

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Director Edward K. Zinser sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $161,631.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,118.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
UEIC traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.48. The stock had a trading volume of 47,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,960. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.65. The company has a market capitalization of $667.19 million, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23. Universal Electronics Inc. has a one year low of $35.09 and a one year high of $65.02.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Universal Electronics by 1,780.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Electronics in the first quarter worth $62,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Electronics in the second quarter worth $66,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Universal Electronics in the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 10.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.
Universal Electronics Company Profile
Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.
