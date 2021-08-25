eGain (EGAN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st. Analysts expect eGain to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ EGAN opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $346.14 million, a PE ratio of 50.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.32. eGain has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $20.88.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eGain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $53,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,297.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGAN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eGain during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of eGain by 26.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of eGain by 10.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. 50.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

