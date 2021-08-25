Egoras (EGR) Market Cap Reaches $1.34 Billion

Egoras (CURRENCY:EGR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last seven days, Egoras has traded up 12.8% against the dollar. One Egoras coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. Egoras has a total market cap of $1.34 billion and $1.28 million worth of Egoras was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00052798 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.69 or 0.00122516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.34 or 0.00155197 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003526 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,067.53 or 1.00347422 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $490.58 or 0.01024147 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,135.33 or 0.06545414 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Egoras

Egoras’ total supply is 99,097,732,541 coins and its circulating supply is 65,160,356,358 coins. The Reddit community for Egoras is https://reddit.com/r/egoras . Egoras’ official Twitter account is @egorasmarket and its Facebook page is accessible here . Egoras’ official website is egoras.com

