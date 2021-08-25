EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Gap Down to $25.45

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.45, but opened at $24.27. EHang shares last traded at $24.46, with a volume of 23,959 shares traded.
Separately, TheStreet cut EHang from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.70 and a beta of 0.38.
About EHang (NASDAQ:EH)
EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.
