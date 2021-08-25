Einsteinium (EMC2) Market Cap Hits $12.41 Million

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded up 16% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 25th. During the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded down 19.9% against the dollar. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for $0.0559 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $12.41 million and $285,084.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.02 or 0.00363388 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000166 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,940,748 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

