Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.990-$1.990 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.71 billion-$6.71 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ESALY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eisai from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eisai from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Eisai from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

ESALY stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.71. The stock had a trading volume of 27,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,913. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15 and a beta of 0.32. Eisai has a twelve month low of $61.95 and a twelve month high of $129.79.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter. Eisai had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 8.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eisai will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

