Elamachain Market Capitalization Tops $5.13 Million (ELAMA)

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Elamachain has a total market capitalization of $5.13 million and $2.52 million worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elamachain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Elamachain has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00054030 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003117 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00014645 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00052846 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.36 or 0.00783632 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00101160 BTC.

Elamachain Profile

ELAMA is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 856,192,740 coins. The official website for Elamachain is www.elamachain.io . Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elamachain is medium.com/@elamachain

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

