Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.19)-($0.15) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.16). The company issued revenue guidance of $193-195 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $188.63 million.Elastic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.670-$-0.570 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESTC shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Summit Insights began coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $170.52.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $157.93. 1,211,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.71 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.64. Elastic has a 12 month low of $94.03 and a 12 month high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $112,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,840,231.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total value of $926,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,941. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.