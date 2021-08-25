Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.67)-($0.57) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.52). The company issued revenue guidance of $808-814 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $789.21 million.Elastic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.670-$-0.570 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Elastic has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $170.52.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.93. 1,211,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,138. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.71 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.64. Elastic has a 12-month low of $94.03 and a 12-month high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.87 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total transaction of $926,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $112,098.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,840,231.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,414 shares of company stock worth $1,629,941. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

