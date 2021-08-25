Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Price Hits $0.0523

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. In the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market capitalization of $23.14 million and approximately $622,728.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be purchased for $0.0523 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00052812 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.03 or 0.00124649 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.46 or 0.00156161 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003544 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,940.40 or 0.99954808 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $503.80 or 0.01028950 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,215.76 or 0.06567790 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Electric Vehicle Zone

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life . Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com

