Electrify.Asia (ELEC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $21,766.00

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last seven days, Electrify.Asia has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. Electrify.Asia has a total market cap of $650,379.43 and $21,766.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electrify.Asia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00054381 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00053594 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.20 or 0.00785575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.91 or 0.00101779 BTC.

Electrify.Asia Coin Profile

Electrify.Asia is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. The official message board for Electrify.Asia is medium.com/electrifyasia . The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electrify.Asia’s official website is electrify.asia . Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

Buying and Selling Electrify.Asia

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrify.Asia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electrify.Asia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

