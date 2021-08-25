Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.400-$6.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.40 billion-$7.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.39 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.100-$1.100 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Electronic Arts from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $162.85.

NASDAQ EA traded down $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.37. The stock had a trading volume of 10,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,262. The firm has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $112,192.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,149,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $1,422,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,630 shares of company stock worth $17,535,520 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

