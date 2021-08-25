Ellen Taaffe Sells 1,717 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Stock

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,717 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total value of $150,529.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of JBSS traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.20. 565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,265. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.00 and a 1-year high of $94.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.71 million, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.55.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.08). John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 25.40%.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $2.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 892.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 203,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,395,000 after purchasing an additional 30,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.