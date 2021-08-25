Elrond (EGLD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.62 Billion

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 25th. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for approximately $135.39 or 0.00284872 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elrond has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and $98.41 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Elrond has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.77 or 0.00106833 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002142 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00045212 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00016378 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,099.33 or 0.02313105 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,292,943 coins and its circulating supply is 19,342,384 coins. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

