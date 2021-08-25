Elrond Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.70 Billion (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last week, Elrond has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One Elrond coin can now be bought for about $139.49 or 0.00286034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elrond has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and $69.47 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.62 or 0.00097651 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002158 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00011577 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00046667 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00016237 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003965 BTC.

About Elrond

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,298,249 coins and its circulating supply is 19,347,158 coins. The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

