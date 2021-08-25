Eminer (EM) Price Hits $0.0054 on Exchanges

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Eminer has a total market capitalization of $7.80 million and approximately $676,488.00 worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Eminer has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Eminer coin can now be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00054212 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014650 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00053788 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $381.10 or 0.00780758 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00101447 BTC.

Eminer Coin Profile

Eminer (EM) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. Eminer’s official website is eminer.pro . Eminer’s official message board is medium.com/@EM29172525 . Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

Eminer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eminer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eminer using one of the exchanges listed above.

