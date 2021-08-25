Empire Life Investments Inc. Acquires 1,041 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies makes up about 1.5% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Empire Life Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Tyler Technologies worth $23,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 328,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,931,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. 86.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.45, for a total value of $6,926,801.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 58,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,121,492.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $4,083,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 74,453 shares in the company, valued at $30,399,159.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,407 shares of company stock worth $15,868,812. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 price objective (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.57.

Shares of TYL traded up $4.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $475.81. 159,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,034. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.44 and a beta of 0.60. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.58 and a fifty-two week high of $498.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $472.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

