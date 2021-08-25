Empire Life Investments Inc. Acquires 6,708 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,065 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Ross Stores makes up 1.9% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Empire Life Investments Inc. owned 0.07% of Ross Stores worth $29,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROST. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 11.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.7% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 14.2% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 794 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.5% during the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.8% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,123 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,193,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. OTR Global raised shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.98. 1,683,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994,849. The firm has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.77. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.44%.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

