Empire Life Investments Inc. Acquires 737 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $7,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in American Water Works by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 584,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 6,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in American Water Works by 8.5% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWK traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.88. The company had a trading volume of 500,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,029. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $185.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.73.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.603 dividend. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 61.79%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Argus raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.50.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

