Empire Life Investments Inc. Acquires 800 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $162.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,029. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $124.14 and a 1 year high of $163.16.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.