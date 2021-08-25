Empire Life Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 67.2% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $412.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,228,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,916,056. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $295.04 and a fifty-two week high of $413.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $400.31.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

