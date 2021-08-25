Empire Life Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Anthem comprises 2.4% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $36,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANTM. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after buying an additional 10,192 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Anthem by 1.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 454,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in Anthem by 22.9% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 42,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Anthem by 11.5% in the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 20,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ANTM traded down $3.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $373.18. 737,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,276. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $406.00. The company has a market cap of $90.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $382.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Barclays raised their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Anthem in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

