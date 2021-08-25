Empire Life Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,979 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy accounts for 1.3% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Empire Life Investments Inc. owned about 0.06% of Valero Energy worth $20,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 11.7% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,613,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 32.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

VLO traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.34. 3,042,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,003,639. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.86. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $84.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.41, a PEG ratio of 54.42 and a beta of 2.15.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

VLO has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

