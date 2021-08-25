Empire Life Investments Inc. Buys 286 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 520.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,392,000 after purchasing an additional 10,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BURL traded up $4.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $350.15. 717,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,151. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.99 and a 1 year high of $357.34. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.41 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.13.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.76) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BURL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised Burlington Stores from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.95.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

