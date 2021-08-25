Empire Life Investments Inc. Buys 4,242 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. owned about 0.11% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $5,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 585.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,284,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,919 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 21.4% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,964,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $140,029,000 after purchasing an additional 522,641 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 120.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,729,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $132,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,791 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 74.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,637,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,644,000 after purchasing an additional 699,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,520,809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,968,000 after purchasing an additional 88,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPR shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.

SPR traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $40.98. The company had a trading volume of 848,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,082. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.29. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.26 and a 12-month high of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.10.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 52.84% and a negative net margin of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -0.70%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

