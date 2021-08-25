Empire Life Investments Inc. Buys 8,204 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. owned about 0.09% of Exact Sciences worth $18,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 283.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total transaction of $4,273,415.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,192 shares of company stock worth $5,080,858 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,085,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,951. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $159.54. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.06.

Exact Sciences Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

