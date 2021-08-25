Empire Life Investments Inc. Cuts Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Empire Life Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,904 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $10,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

NYSE PH traded up $4.54 on Wednesday, hitting $303.51. 792,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,188. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $300.87. The firm has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $192.25 and a 1-year high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 27.39%.

PH has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Argus increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.64.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.