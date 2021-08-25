Empire Life Investments Inc. Grows Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $7,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,726,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,820,249,000 after acquiring an additional 315,551 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in MSCI by 28.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,798,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,592,702,000 after purchasing an additional 834,479 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in MSCI by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,238,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $938,414,000 after buying an additional 9,655 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,381,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,234,000 after buying an additional 52,256 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $576,875,000 after buying an additional 20,334 shares during the period. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded up $9.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $627.91. The stock had a trading volume of 217,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,025. The company has a market cap of $51.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.95 and a beta of 0.96. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $336.03 and a 12-month high of $635.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $574.72.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The business had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.57.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.