Empire Life Investments Inc. Grows Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $256,000. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.8% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 13.3% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 382,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,072,000 after acquiring an additional 44,824 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 17,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $155.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,295,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,069,191. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $159.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.90%.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.58.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

